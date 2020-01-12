AMU V-C seeks security for himself, family

With Aligarh Muslim University set to reopen on Monday, Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor has sought security for himself and his family from the district administration.

In a letter addressed to the Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police, Prof. Mansoor said some ‘antisocial and lumpen elements’ were threatening him and trying to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere of the university in reference to the ongoing agitation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens.

“They are putting posts on social media which are aimed at instigating a violent reaction against me,” he said. A few days ago, he said, posters were put at various places asking for his social boycott. “An FIR has been lodged by the Proctor,” the letter said.

He said as the university opens on Monday, these elements could try to create law and order issues and might also harm him and his family by labelling him as a member of the RSS/ BJP and a supporter of the CAA. He also attached copies of social media posts which have a threatening tone, and underlined the one which allegedly said that funeral of the Vice-Chancellor will be taken out on reopening of the university.

‘Already booked’

SSP Akash Kulhary said extra security would be provided to the V-C and the Registrar. “I have asked SP (Crime) and CO (Civil Lines) to submit a report. It seems these antisocial elements include those rusticated students who have already been booked under the goonda Act (The U.P. Control of Goondas Act, 1970). We are also doing a security audit of the university to develop an internal mechanism by which better security could be provided within the campus. On Monday, security forces will remain present at the administrative block, the Registrar office and the V-C Lodge,” he said.

Salman Imtiaz, president, AMU Students’ Union (2018-19), described the V-C’s claim as “hoax and ridiculous”.

“Prof. Mansoor has no threat from AMU students who have been peacefully protesting against CAA-NRC,” he said.

‘Intimidating students’

After a month-long undeclared sine die, alleged Mr. Imtiaz, Prof. Mansoor, instead of welcoming the students, was creating an environment for further violence against students. “Since AMU students are still protesting against the CAA-NRC-NPR, his statement is an attempt to intimidate students,” he claimed.

AMU spokesperson Shafey Kidwai said the university administration would ensure no bona fide student is harassed and would try to get the FIR quashed against innocent students.

“The university has no issue if the students protest peacefully against any provision they find objectionable and is committed to providing a congenial and secure atmosphere to them,” said Prof. Kidwai, underlining that no student was named in the letter.

Najmul Islam, honorary secretary of AMU Teachers’ Association, said he would seek an appointment with the V-C. “The AMUTA has decided to continue with its peaceful protest and satyagraha against the CAA-NRC-NPR.”

On Saturday, the AMUTA released a schedule of march/satyagraha, starting Monday.

Aligarh BJP MP Satish Gautam has reacted to the developments. In a letter written to the V-C, he criticised the university administration for not being able to handle a “handful of antisocial elements on the campus”. He said it seemed the university took pride in welcoming people who were “anti-government and anti-national” and had no respect for the Constitution.