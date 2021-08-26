AMU to probe appearance of posters condemning V-C

Tariq Mansoor had expressed condolences on U.P. ex-CM Kalyan Singh’s demise

The Aligarh Muslim University has ordered an internal inquiry to probe the appearance of posters on the campus that said the condolences by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Tariq Mansoor on the demise of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh had brought disgrace to the Aligarh fraternity, its traditions, and the Aligarh Movement that believed in justice and fairness.

In English, Urdu

Titled “praying for a criminal is an unforgiving crime”, the posters in English and Urdu described the deceased BJP stalwart as the main culprit in the demolition of the Babri Masjid. It also said how he violated a Supreme Court order.

The unsigned posters, that only had students of Aligarh Muslim University written at the bottom, condemned the V-C for “supporting the leader of a party that firmly believes in fascism” only for his vested interests.

Local sources said the posters were pasted on the walls of the university mosque and neighbouring hostels. They first appeared on Monday night but were quickly removed by the authorities, said a student, requesting anonymity. They reappeared on Tuesday.

Hamza Sufiyan, former vice president of AMU Students’ Union and a member of the Azad Samaj Party, said the V-C should refrain from making political statements while holding an academic post.

University spokesperson Shafey Kidwai said an internal probe has been ordered and CCTV footage is being looked into after two posters were found in SS Hall. “The university is closed and online classes are going on,” he said.

Roots in Aligarh

Prof. Kidwai reminded that Kalyan Singh was not only a former Chief Minister and Governor, but has his roots in Aligarh.

“As a matter of practice, the university mourns the death of prominent leaders,” he added.

Aftab Alam, professor of political science and former secretary of AMU Teachers’ Association, said those who have put the posters are contributing to the divisive narrative of certain sections of the media.