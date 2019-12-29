AMU students to continue peaceful stir

Students of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Sunday said that they would continue holding peaceful anti-CAA agitation at the campus.

This was decided at a meeting of the general body of the students on Saturday evening and a “coordination committee” was formed to decide the future course of the ongoing stir against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

In a statement, a coordination committee spokesperson said that from Monday students would hold a dharna near Bab-e-Syed gate everyday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The AMU was one of the sites of protests against the amended citizenship law and alleged police action on students of Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia.

Meanwhile, the Aligarh police has asked the university to take action against those protesters who are not students but are still active in the ongoing protest.

The letter said that these people, dubbed as “brains behind the December 15 protest which led to violence”, should not be allowed entry into the campus.

The AMU is scheduled to reopen after the winter vacation on January 6.