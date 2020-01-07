AMU students take out ‘Tiranga Yatra’

Continuing their protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, hundreds of students of Aligarh Muslim University took out a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ on Monday to condemn the brutalities committed against the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday night.

This was their second protest within 24 hours.

On Sunday night, they took out a candle march in solidarity with the JNU students after news of violence in the university spread.

Seek action

In a memorandum addressed to the President of India, the students demanded immediate opening of the university and hostels. The memorandum pointed out that Jamia Millia Islamia had opened as per schedule on Monday. It also demanded immediate action against the perpetrators of violence in JNU.

Interestingly, in the absence of a students’ union, the protest was led by non-resident students of different faculties.

“The government’s fascist stand on the CAA has made us unite by overcoming all our ideological and regional differences. In this protest, the conservatives, the liberals, and the atheists, all are united,” said Ansab Aamir, secretary of the Literary and Debating Club.

Sumaiyya Khan, a student of law faculty, said the protests and the government action proved that the students had emerged as the face of the Opposition in the country. “The way the BJP government and its affiliated groups had targetted JMI and AMU, and now JNU shows that they are in fear of students. In fact, they are in fear of the ‘educated’ who could see through their agenda,” said Ms. Khan, citing the recent discourse on the poetry of Faiz.

‘We’re the fourth pillar’

“Faiz’s poetry is recited not only in JMI and AMU. It is an anthem of dissent and hope across the country. We have also emerged as the fourth pillar of democracy as a large section of the media had failed to play its role,” she added.

Mr. Aamir pointed out that spontaneous protests in 12 universities across the country on Sunday night after the JNU violence showed that it had become a pan-Indian student movement.

Security was beefed up around the campus and SSP Akash Kulhari himself came to the university gate to receive the memorandum.

Earlier, the Aligarh Muslim University Students’ Union (2018-19) had described the violence in JNU as an act committed by “the masked goons affiliated to ABVP having the patronage of the Union government”. “This vandalism is a blot on the constitutional democracy of India. The entry of men and women holding lathis, rods and other weapons into a campus, beating students, attacking media fraternity and yet the police acting as silent spectators for hours raises serious questions on the intent and conduct of police,” said M. Salman Imtiaz, president AMUSU (2018-2019).

Mr. Imtiaz met the injured at AIIMS and joined the protest march in Delhi on Monday.

The AMU Teachers’ Association and the Aligarh Society of History and Archaeology also condemned the “fascist attack” on JNU.