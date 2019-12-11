AMU students organise protest march against CAB

The Aligarh Muslim University Students’ Union organised a protest march from the University Library canteen to the University gate on Tuesday evening to condemn the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

Thousands of students participated in the protest which was also joined by some teachers.

‘Reject it’

They resolved to reject the Bill and challenge it at all public fora. Local sources said copies of the Bill were burnt during the protest. “As the Bill is to be presented in the Rajya Sabha, we call upon all parties to stay alert and ensure that all MPs reject this Bill of hate and divide. Any political party that supports the Bill will be considered anti-Muslim, Islamophobic and enemy of united India,” said AMUSU president Salman Imtiaz.

He said the students feel the Bill satisfies the “dreams” of “hate preachers like Savarkar, Golwalkar and Hedgewar” and “murders the vision of Gandhi.” The “tragic” aim of “Modi-Shah bonhomie”, he added, was to force India to become another Israel.