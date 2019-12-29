AMU students invite police officers for iftar

In an effort to restore goodwill, Aligarh Muslim University students sat with police officers posted at the campus during an iftar after concluding a day-long fast observed in solidarity with the victims of violence during the protests against the new citizenship law last week.

They interacted during the evening meal on Friday near the Baba Syed Gate of the university.

Led by former president of the students’ union Faizul Hasan, some AMU students protesting against the amended Citizenship Act invited the police officers to join them for iftar.

“This Gandhian outreach was part of a mission to maintain peace while continuing peaceful protest against CAA. We offered prayers for those who lost their lives,” Mr. Hasan said on Saturday.

Goodwill gesture

Circle Officer (Civil Lines) Anil Samania said, “We appreciate this gesture of goodwill and duly responded by participating.”

However, BJP district spokesman Nishit Kumar objected to the participation of police officers as it was held for those allegedly involved in violence.