AMU students continue to boycott their exams

Aligarh Muslim University students continued to boycott exams on Monday, demanding resignation of the Vice-Chancellor and the Registrar. The students have been protesting against the police action of December 15.

“According to the new schedule, the exams were supposed to start in the Engineering Faculty on Monday but a group of students who are protesting against the CAA-NRC forced students not to take the exam. Right now, only Monday’s paper has been rescheduled as we are trying to convince the students to appear in exams and continue with their protests simultaneously,” said a university spokesperson.

“If the exams are further rescheduled, it is going to affect those who are to sit for the engineering entrance exams,” he added.

Release of Faraz

One of the reasons for rescheduling the Monday exam was that students were protesting till the early hours of the day for the release of Mujtaba Faraz.

Mr. Faraz, arrested on Sunday under Section 151 of CrPC for heckling the V-C during his Republic Day speech, was released on Monday around noon.

Interestingly, Mr. Faraz was being described by the university administration as an outsider, but on Monday, two university teachers took his surety after which he was released.

Muted stand on Sharjeel

In a related development, the protesting students have taken a muted stand on Sharjeel Imam, who has been booked for allegedly making a seditious speech in AMU on January 16.

“A section of students feel that it was not seditious while others feel it was. So the coordination committee decided to remain silent on it, for now,” said a student, requesting anonymity.