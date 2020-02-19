AMU students condemn U.P. CM’s statement in Assembly

The Aligarh Muslim University students strongly condemned the statements made by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the State Assembly on Wednesday accusing the university’s students of hitting the roads in large numbers to “burn” Aligarh city on December 15, 2019.

“His statement that the students of AMU used stones, petrol bombs and weapons against police is an absolute falsehood. He is trying to cover up the State terror committed against the students of AMU on December 15,” said Salman Imtiaz, president AMU Students' Union (2018-19).

“We demand the immediate resignation of U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath as his presence in the office is a great hurdle in the deliverance of justice. We ask the President of India to take notice of his false claims and seek his removal,” said a statement issued by Mr. Imtiaz.

Faizul Hasan, former president of AMUSU and one of the prominent faces of the ongoing protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens at the Bab-e-Syed, said, “either the CM has not been told the truth or he is lying. The AMU fraternity, which includes teachers and old boys, has never attempted to create a problem for the common man in the city. Perhaps, people are jealous of how we remained peaceful despite provocation,” he said.

Mr. Imtiaz said the truth remains that AMU students were protesting peacefully on the campus since December 8 against CAA-NRC.

“On December 15, a peaceful march was held to condemn the excessive use of force at Jamia Millia Islamia. U.P. police and other armed State forces were present in massive numbers at the university gates and were ready with ammunition. Police entered the university campus and attacked the students like criminals,” he alleged.