AMU students boycott classes

Aligarh Muslim University students boycotted classes as four faculties of the university reopened on Monday after an extended winter vacation. Students of Faculty of Medicine, Faculty of Unani Medicine and Faculty of Management Sciences boycotted their classes. They demanded that the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar, taking responsibility for the police violence in AMU on December 15, 2019, should resign.

Classes in the engineering college remained officially suspended. End semester examinations are scheduled from January 16.

“Around 300 students gathered on the lawns of Kennedy Auditorium to decide the future course of action. It was resolved that all academic activities, including examinations, will be boycotted till the resignation of Vice-Chancellor and Registrar,” said Qudratullah Faraz, a student of Electrical Engineering.

Official sources said only 30-40 % students have returned to the hostels after the vacation.

Four student activists — Snehashish, Sabah Maharaj, Shayma S. and Sadat Hussain from JNU — visited AMU and addressed the students at Bab-e-Syed.

Targeting those who are labelling the protests as communal, Maharaj said, “Any marginalised community fighting for its rights is labelled as communal.”

Referring to this history of ‘otherisation' of Muslims in India, Shayma said, “Muslims are always treated as a suspect community”.

Meanwhile, on the call of the AMUTA, faculty members took out a peaceful march against CAA/ NPR/ NRC.