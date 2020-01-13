AMU students boycott classes

Aligarh Muslim University’s (AMU) students of Medicine, Unani Medicine and Management Sciences on Monday boycotted classes as these faculties reopened after an extended winter vacation. They demanded that the Vice Chancellor and the Registrar, taking responsibility for the police violence on the campus on December 15 last, should resign.

Classes of the engineering college remained officially suspended. End semester examinations in the college are scheduled from January 16. “Around 300 students of different streams gathered on the lawns of Kennedy Auditorium to decide the future course of action. It was resolved that all academic activities, including examinations, will be boycotted till the resignation of the Vice Chancellor and the Registrar,” said Qudratullah Faraz, a student of Electrical Engineering.

Official sources said only 30-40 % students have returned to hostels after the vacation.

Student activists Snehashish, Sabah Maharaj, Shayma S and Sadat Hussain from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) visited AMU and addressed the students at Bab-e-Syed.

Targeting those who are labelling protests as communal, Maharaj said, “Any marginalised community fighting for its rights is labelled as communal.” Referring to this history of 'otherisation' of Muslims in India, Shayma said, “Muslims are always treated as a suspect community”. Giving the example of the attack on JNU students and teachers on the evening of January 5, she said, “Muslims and Kashmiri students were specifically targeted even in JNU.”

Teachers’ march

Meanwhile, on the call of Aligarh Muslim University Teachers’ Association (AMUTA), scores of faculty members took out a peaceful march against the CAA/ NPR/NRC. “The AMUTA stands behind the students of AMU fraternity, and would collectively defeat injustice by taking all measures within the jurisdiction of law,” said Najmul Islam, its honorary secretary.

On Sunday, social activist Medha Patkar addressed a gathering of resident doctors of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College on the CAA-NRC. She told reporters that the current dispensation was busy undermining the fundamental principles of the Constitution. She visited student Mohd Tariq, who allegedly lost his palm in the police action on December 15.

Addressing the medical professionals, eminent historian Irfan Habib said the poor would be most affected by the proposed NPR-NRC. He remarked that the words Hindu and Hindi had come from Persian. Would the BJP government change them as well like it changed the name of Allahabad to Prayag, he asked.