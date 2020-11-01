AMU student leader booked for ‘hurting religious sentiments’

Aligarh (U.P.)

01 November 2020 01:12 IST

He had led a protest against French President

A student leader of the Aligarh Muslim University who had led a protest against French President Emmanuel Macron has been booked for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of a “particular community”, police said on Saturday.

A case has been lodged against Farhan Zubairi on Friday evening under Indian Penal Code sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race...) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) at the Civil Lines police station, it said.

The FIR against Zubairi states that during the protest march on Thursday, “objectionable slogans” were raised against a particular community. These slogans, according to the police report, were designed to inflame religious hatred.

On Thursday evening, protesting students at AMU had announced a boycott of all French products and had accused French President Macron of “hurting religious sentiments of Muslims” by his statements on the issue of caricatures of Prophet Mohammad.