Aligarh (U.P.)

26 February 2021 01:22 IST

An undergraduate student of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has been found missing from his hostel room, university authorities said here on Thursday.

Ashraf Ali, who hails from Bihar and is a final year student of BA, left his room in the SS South Hall on Tuesday afternoon and is not traceable since then, they said.

