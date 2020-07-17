AMU student booked

The Aligarh police have registered an FIR against an Aligarh Muslim University student for making objectionable statements against a fellow student on social media.

In her complaint addressed to the Senior Superintendent of Police, the female student of engineering had accused the student of architecture of threatening to put her behind a “brass hijab” when the university opened after the lockdown in a social media post.

In her complaint, the girl claimed she was being harassed because of her pro-CAA and NRC stand in the past. A hosteller, she said had two more years to go and feared for her safety.

Demanding strict action against the accused, she shared the screenshots of the abusive posts with the official and said the present posts came when she wrote about girls being forced to cover their heads in certain educational institutions on social media.

Muniraj P, SSP Aligarh, said on the basis of the complaint an FIR has been registered against Rahbar Danish under Sections 504 and 506 of IPC and Section 67 of the IT Act. “After a preliminary inquiry, Section 153 A (promoting enmity on grounds of religion) of IPC has been added,” he said.

As the accused is a resident of Aurangabad in Bihar, and is home because of the lockdown, the police officer said, policemen were being sent to Bihar to arrest the accused.

Varsity probe panel

Shafey Kidwai, AMU spokesperson said, the university had constituted a three-member inquiry committee to look into the charges.

Earlier, Meena Kumari, member of the Uttar Pradesh Women’s Commission, had asked the SSP to register an FIR against the accused.

Condemning the incident, Faizul Hasan, former president of AMU Students’ Union, said: “There is zero tolerance for such an act on the campus.”