Other States

AMU hospital to startplasma therapy soon

The Aligarh Muslim University’s Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC) will soon start convalescent plasma therapy for the treatment of COVID-19 patients with moderate disease. In this connection, AMU Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor has approved the purchase of a plasma machine at the cost of ₹29 lakhs.

Agra’s S.N. Medical College and Government Institute of Medical Sciences, Greater Noida, are already using the therapy to treat infected patients in the region.

Declared as a dedicated COVID facility by the State government to treat severe virus patients, so far, over 40, 000 samples have been tested with the two RT-PCR Thermo Fisher machines installed at JNMC.

More than 800 samples from Aligarh, Mathura, Noida, Kasganj, Hathras, Bulandshahar, Agra, Rampur, and Etah are tested every day.Various departments of JNMC are also running tele-medical facilities for non-COVID-19 patients, said an official release.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 25, 2020 12:30:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/amu-hospital-to-startplasma-therapy-soon/article32187215.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY