AMU hospital to startplasma therapy soon

The Aligarh Muslim University’s Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC) will soon start convalescent plasma therapy for the treatment of COVID-19 patients with moderate disease. In this connection, AMU Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor has approved the purchase of a plasma machine at the cost of ₹29 lakhs.
Agra’s S.N. Medical College and Government Institute of Medical Sciences, Greater Noida, are already using the therapy to treat infected patients in the region.
Declared as a dedicated COVID facility by the State government to treat severe virus patients, so far, over 40, 000 samples have been tested with the two RT-PCR Thermo Fisher machines installed at JNMC.
More than 800 samples from Aligarh, Mathura, Noida, Kasganj, Hathras, Bulandshahar, Agra, Rampur, and Etah are tested every day.Various departments of JNMC are also running tele-medical facilities for non-COVID-19 patients, said an official release.
