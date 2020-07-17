AMU firms up final-year exam marks scheme

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) announced on Friday that 70% marks for the final year examinations of undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the 2019-20 academic session have been evaluated by various means and the remaining 30% marks will be given on the performance of students in viva voce conducted through online modes.

According to Mujib Ullah Zuberi, Controller of Examinations, the tentative schedule of the examinations will be sent to the respective departments of studies, faculties and colleges for verification after which the schedule will be uploaded. He added that the evaluation work of the viva voce will be done by the internal examiners.

“In case there are a large number of students appearing for a particular paper, the chairman of the departments can decide to have more examiners for smooth conduct,” said Mr. Zuberi.

‘Smartphones not must’

Shafey Kidwai, the official spokesperson, said viva voce could also be conducted over an ordinary phone call if the student didn’t have a smartphone.

Meanwhile, an official release said teaching for 2020-21 academic session will commence from August 5 through online mode and students will not be allowed to stay in hostels for the time being. The university has also urged those students who are still residing in hostels to vacate and leave for their home towns in a safe manner to prevent the COVID-19 spread.

The university has also made arrangements for online teaching through Moodle Cloud for which teachers will be provided with hands-on-training by the Prof. M. N. Farooqui Computer Centre. “Notes of lectures will be uploaded, preferably in PPT form with an embedded voice on web pages and virtual teacher-student interactive sessions will also be conducted,” said Prof. Kidwai.