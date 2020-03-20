AMU closes its central library

In the wake of COVID-19 spread, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has closed the reading halls of the Maulana Azad Library till April 2. The decision to close the library applies to reading rooms, while books will continue to be issued and the matter will be reviewed depending on the situation, an official release said.
The step was taken as a pre-emptive measure for the containment of the virus in a meeting of university functionaries.
