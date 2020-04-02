AMU circular over Tablighi Jamaat issue

As a countrywide search for persons who participated in the congregation of Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi is on, Aligarh Muslim University has issued a circular advising those who participated in the Ijtima to present themselves for testing.

In a separate incident, a rumour spread that a person was found infected with COVID-19 in Aligarh.

Sources in Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital said a person from Akrabad area of the district who participated in the congregation of Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi was tested.

“The cumulative report of Aligarh man is negative, it will be tested again after 24 hours,” a university spokesman said.