Other States

AMU circular over Tablighi Jamaat issue

As a countrywide search for persons who participated in the congregation of Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi is on, Aligarh Muslim University has issued a circular advising those who participated in the Ijtima to present themselves for testing.

In a separate incident, a rumour spread that a person was found infected with COVID-19 in Aligarh.

Sources in Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital said a person from Akrabad area of the district who participated in the congregation of Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi was tested.

“The cumulative report of Aligarh man is negative, it will be tested again after 24 hours,” a university spokesman said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 2, 2020 11:32:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/amu-circular-over-tablighi-jamaat-issue/article31241725.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY