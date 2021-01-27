AMU buries ‘time capsule’ to mark its centenary year

The time capsule being buried by the AMU V-C.

A 1.5-ton ‘time capsule’, encapsulating the history of Aligarh Muslim University spanning over a century, was buried 30 feet deep on Tuesday in the park opposite the Victoria Gate to mark the Republic Day celebrations and the eventful centenary year of the university.

The historic cache of information built with high-tempered steel for the communication with future generations included a copy of Sir Syed Album (by Khaliq Ahmad Nizami); essays and speeches relating to the Mohammadan Anglo-Oriental College, Aligarh from 1875 to 1919 (compiled by Nawab Mohsin ul Mulk) and History of MAO College, Aligarh (by Theodore Morrison). It also included the speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Centenary celebrations on December 22, 2020.

“This time capsule is for the benefit of future generations and it includes the salient features of the glorious history of AMU,” said AMU Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor. He said most modern methods of preservation of the documents have been used. Emphasising the need of keeping the records of the past for future, Prof. Mansoor pointed out that the line of demarcation between prehistoric and historical times is crossed when people cease to live only in the present, and become consciously interested both in their past and future.

Meanwhile, he also informed that a committee has been constituted to sort out the modalities for excavating a capsule buried on January 8, 1877, by Lord Lytton (the then Viceroy and Governor-General of India) during the foundation stone ceremony of the MAO College.