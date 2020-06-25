AMU arranges exam for COVID-19 positive student

At a time when the COVID pandemic has completely derailed the examination system across the country, Aligarh Muslim University has arranged examination of a medical student who tested positive for novel coronavirus, a day before offline examination of final year postgraduate students of medical faculty began.
According to the controller of examination, Mujibuddin Zuberi, the university made an innovative arrangement by involving both online and offline methods of examination. “The female student of Masters of Medicine (Pathology) was put in the isolation ward and the health workers, managing the ward in PPE kits, delivered the examination copy and paper to her. Through CCTV camera, online invigilation for three hours was conducted,” said Mr Zuberi.
After the examination, the student was provided a mobile phone and the controller office created a special portal where she was asked to upload the photos of her answer sheet, pagewise.
