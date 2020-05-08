Other States

AMU academic session from Aug.

Students following social distancing at the Aligarh railway station.

1,300 students of the varsity leave for home by special train

Aligarh Muslim University has decided to begin the academic session 2020-21 for existing and newly admitted students from August 1 and September 1 respectively. The admission and departmental tests for various courses are rescheduled in the months of July/early August so as to ensure that admissions for the session 2020-21 are completed by August 31.

It was decided at a meeting of deans of the various faculties and other university officials under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor.

Online teaching

Online teaching, conduct of university examinations and academic calendar for the session 2019-20, and 2020-21 were also discussed.

According to an official release, the V-C emphasised the need to safeguard the academic career of students in view of the extraordinary and unprecedented circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In order to strengthen the online teaching, it was decided that e-content/e-lab experiments will be prepared by the teachers concerned and uploaded on the website. The use of ICT and online teaching tools will be encouraged and the teachers should strive to complete about 25% of the syllabus through online teaching and 75% syllabus through face-to-face teaching. And each student will be assigned a faculty adviser who will maintain regular contact with the student.

According to Mujib Ullah Zuberi (Controller of Examinations), online teaching for the session 2019-20 will continue up to May 31, and the period from June 1 to June 15 would be utilised for finalisation of dissertation/project work/e-labs/completion of syllabus/ internal assessment /assignment/reports, etc.

The period of lockdown may be treated as ‘deemed to be attended’ by all the students and their attendance computed accordingly.

Earlier, around 1300 students from different parts of Bihar left for their homes by a special train arranged by the university administration.

