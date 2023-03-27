ADVERTISEMENT

Amruta Fadnavis case | Court grants bail to designer Aniksha Jaisinghani accused of bribe and exortion

March 27, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - Mumbai

Anishka Jaisinghani was arrested by the police on March 16 after a case was filed on a complaint of Amruta Fadnavis. for attempting to extort ₹10 crore from her

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of police personnel taking accused designer Anishka Jaisinghani after the court granted her custody to police in connection with a bribery case. A Mumbai court on March 27, 2023, granted bail to the designer. | Photo Credit: PTI

A Mumbai court on March 27 granted bail to designer Aniksha Jaisinghani accused of bribing and blackmailing Amruta, wife of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

ALSO READ
Special Court sends bookie to judicial custody in bribery and extortion case

Sessions judge D.D. Almale granted her bail on a bond of ₹50,000 along with surety to be furnished. She is also directed to deposit her passport with the Court. Ms Jaisinghani was arrested on March 16 from the family’s Ulhasnagar residence.

A case was registered by Malabar police station on February 20 by Ms. Fadnavis, after she alleged that Ms. Jaisinghani posed as a designer and threatened to make her voice notes and video clips public if she did not pay her ₹10 crore and get her father’s name cleared from all charges.

ALSO READ | Amruta Fadnavis blackmail case | Bookie Anil Jaisinghani held from Gujarat

According to the First Information Report, Ms. Fadnavis met Ms. Jaisinghani in November 2021 when she said she designs clothes, footwear, and bags.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The 27-year-old law student told the State Home Minister’s wife that she does not have a mother and needs to support her family. She offered a bribe of ₹1 crore to Ms. Fadnavis to clear her father Anil Jaisinghani’s (a notorious bookie wanted in several cases) name, which was turned down.

The father and daughter are charged with sections 120 B (conspiracy), 383 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code and several provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US