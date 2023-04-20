ADVERTISEMENT

Amritpal Singh's wife, fleeing to U.K., detained at Amritsar airport

April 20, 2023 02:42 pm | Updated 02:43 pm IST - Amritsar (Punjab)

Punjab Police have been on a hunt for Amritpal Singh since March 18, when he had gone absconding

ANI

Fugitive radical preacher Amritpal Singh’s wife Kirandeep Kaur, at the Amritsar Airport on April 20, 2023. Ms. Kaur was stopped by immigration officials while she was trying to board a flight to London. | Photo Credit: PTI

Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh's wife, Kirandeep Kaur, was on April 20 "not permitted to travel" to the U.K. from Amritsar after Punjab Police detained her, airport sources said.

Kirandeep Kaur was booked on an Air India flight, which was scheduled to take off at 2.30 p.m. from the Shri Guru Ram Dass International Airport in Amritsar.

According to airport sources, Kirandip Kaur, wife of Amritpal Singh and a U.K. national was supposed to travel to Birmingham by Air India Flight No. 117 scheduled at 14:30 hrs. At 12:20 hrs she reported to the immigration counters but since she had a Look Out Circular issued against her, immigration officials did not permit her to travel and detained her, the sources said.

Ms. Kaur was stopped from boarding her flight.

Earlier police sources said that she was stopped by Immigration Department officials from boarding the flight.

"Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep Kaur has not been detained yet. The Immigration Department is questioning her," a Punjab Police source said earlier.

Punjab Police have been on a hunt for Amritpal Singh since March 18, when he had gone absconding.

Punjab Police said last week that it had arrested Joga Singh, a close aide of the fugitive Khalistan sympathiser and radical preacher, from Sirhind in the Fatehgarh Sahib district.

He was arrested in a joint operation by Amritsar police rural and Hoshiyarpur police. Papalpreet Singh, another close aide of the fugitive Amritpal Singh was brought to Assam's Dibrugarh Central Jail after his arrest earlier this month from Amritsar's Kathu Nangal area.

