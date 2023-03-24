Amritpal Singh’s alleged close aide visited Thailand 18 times in 13 years

March 24, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Daljit Singh Kalsi, the alleged close associate of “Waris Punjab De (WPD)” chief Amritpal Singh who has been detained by the Punjab police under the National Security Act, had visited Thailand at least 18 times from 2007 till 2020.

Mr. Kalsi was picked up by the police from Gurugram in Haryana and taken to Assam’s Dibrugarh jail. It is alleged that he also financed the activities of Mr. Amritpal Singh. “The reason behind his frequent visits to Thailand is being probed. As of now, we know that he led a lavish life, which was also imitated by Amritpal Singh in Dubai,” said a police officer privy to the ongoing investigation into the activities of WPD-linked elements.

While multiple teams are currently conducting raids to nab the WPD chief, the Central agencies -- which have extended all possible assistance to the State police in the ongoing operation -- have put together information about his recent activities.

In the past 10 days before the crackdown started on March 18, he had attended five events in Amritsar, Mukhtsar, Tarn Taran, Mansa and Kapurthala, where the gatherings ranged from 800 to 1,000 people. In his speeches, Mr. Amritpal Singh would allege that the government was making attempts to take away the firearms of the community members.

“He made several such baseless allegations...despite the established fact that the drugs is being pushed into Punjab from Pakistan, he would claim that they were brought from Delhi and Haryana,” said the officer.

The police also suspect his role in threatening the Shiv Sena (Taksali) Sudhir Suri murder case accused Sandeep Singh to remain quiet about his said links with the WPD.