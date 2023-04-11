ADVERTISEMENT

Amritpal Singh's aide Papalpreet sent to Dibrugarh prison

April 11, 2023 01:09 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST - Amritsar

Papalpreet Singh, who is considered to be the mentor of radical preacher Amritpal Singh, was nabbed in Amritsar district on Monday

The Hindu Bureau

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh’s close aide Papalpreet Singh in police custody after his arrest by Punjab Police from Kathu Nangal area of Amritsar district, on April 10, 2023 | Photo Credit: PTI

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's close aide Papalpreet Singh was on Tuesday sent to a prison in Assam's Dibrugarh, police said.

Papalpreet Singh, who is considered to be Amritpal's mentor, was nabbed in Amritsar district on Monday and detained under the National Security Act.

Security stepped up in Punjab’s Bhatinda amid Amritpal Singh’s rumoured call for Baisakhi congregation

A five-member team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sanjiv Kumar on Tuesday left the city along with Papalpreet Singh for Dibrugarh Jail in Assam.

They took a flight from the Shri Guru Ramdas International Airport here. Senior Superintendent of Police Amritsar (Rural) Satinder Singh said the team left for Dibrugarh early in the morning.

Mr. Papalpreet, a close aide of Amritpal has allegedly been in contact with Pakistan’s ISI.  

The year-old Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab has been facing flak over the poor law and order situation and is being seen on the back foot after the police failed to arrest Amritpal following the crackdown against him and all those trying to disturb law and order in the State.

After he gave the police the slip on March 18 when his cavalcade was intercepted in Jalandhar district, the 30-year-old Amritpal, who is booked in at least a half dozen criminal cases has been on the run since then, raising questions surrounding the police proficiency.

Mr. Amritpal has been facing cases under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly spreading disharmony among classes, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.

(With inputs from PTI)

