Amritpal Singh, other ‘Waris de Punjab’ activists meet family members in Assam’s Dibrugarh

The arrested persons have been booked under the National Security Act (NSA), with the same allegations against all of them

April 27, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - Dibrugarh

PTI
Assam police commandos stand guard at Dibrugarh central jail where ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh is lodged, in Dibrugarh on April 25, 2023.

Assam police commandos stand guard at Dibrugarh central jail where ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh is lodged, in Dibrugarh on April 25, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Ten family members of arrested ‘Waris de Punjab’ activists, including its chief Amritpal Singh, arrived In Dibrugarh on April 27 and visited the Dibrugarh Central Jail to meet them, an official said.

They made their way to the northeastern State after the Punjab and Haryana High Court allowed one family member of the arrested to meet them.

An executive member of the Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) and legal counsel Bhagwant Singh Siyalka, and another lawyer Simranjeet Singh also accompanied the family members.

Mr. Singh later told reporters that the arrested persons have been booked under the National Security Act (NSA), with the same allegations against all of them.

He said even the annexures attached to their cases are the same and this seems to be ''improbable''.

"There is no criminal background of those arrested. It is definitely a conspiracy as there is no reason for them to be booked under the NSA. Amritpal was campaigning against drug abuse and was also engaged in preaching the tenets of Sikhism.

''We have appealed in the high court to quash the charges under the NSA against them and the next date of hearing has been fixed for May 1,” Mr. Singh said.

