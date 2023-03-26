Amritpal case: Police says 197 released so far; 7 detained under NSA

March 26, 2023 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

After it launched a crackdown on March 18 against Amritpal Singh, a pro-Khalistan (sovereign State for Sikhs) propagator, the Punjab Police on Sunday said that 197 persons out of a total of 353 persons arrested under preventive sections of law, have been released so far.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said that directions had been issued to ensure that no innocent person was harassed or arrested. The investigating officers and their supervisory officers should first examine the available evidence and satisfy themselves before undertaking any preventive arrest or apprehension in substantive offences, he said.

The DGP said that apart from the 353 persons arrested under preventive sections, 40 persons had been arrested under substantive criminal offences and seven persons had been detained under the National Security Act (NSA).

Police authorities will review the status of persons arrested under substantive criminal offences by examining the available evidence and taking a positive approach, he added. He said that the law-and-order situation was completely under control and totally stable.

The police conducted flag marches, patrolling and maintained presence in markets and other important locations in the State, he said.

Meanwhile, Amritpal Singh, the chief of Waris Punjab De (WPD), continues to be at large, after he gave the police the slip, when his vehicle cavalcade was intercepted in Jalandhar district.