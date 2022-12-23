Amravati pharmacist murder: SID report sought on ex-CM Uddhav Thackeray’s role in ‘suppressing’ case

December 23, 2022 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - Pune

Accusing former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray of reportedly putting ‘pressure’ on the Amravati police machinery to change course of the probe in the murder of veterinary pharmacist Umesh Kolhe, Independent MLA Ravi Rana on Friday demanded that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) be constituted to probe a phone call made by Mr. Thackeray to the Amravati Police Commissioner with regards to the crime.

The demand is being seen as yet another attempt on part of the ruling Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis dispensation to put the Opposition ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ (MVA) coalition (of the NCP, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and the Congress), particularly the Thackeray family, in a spot.

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly, Mr. Rana, an MLA from Amravati’s Badnera Assembly segment, alleged that Mr. Thackeray, under ‘pressure’ from a colleague in the Congress, had called the Amravati Commissioner of Police (Dr. Arti Singh) in order to get her to allegedly change the course of the Kolhe murder case by classifying it as “a robbery”.

“Umesh Kolhe had received death threats because of his ‘Hindutva’ beliefs. But the Amravati Commissioner of Police [CP] did not take any notice of it. Mr. Thackeray, on the urging of a Congressman, had called her after the crime to change the ‘murder’ case to that of ‘robbery’. That was when me, along with my wife MP Navneet Rana, approached Home Minister Amit Shah to tell him that CM Thackeray was trying to suppress the probe, that an NIA team was sent to investigate,” said Mr. Rana, who supports the ruling dispensation of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He said that when the NIA team landed in Amravati and commenced their probe, it came to light that Umesh Kolhe (who was killed on June 21 this year) was “murdered” as a result of a planned conspiracy.

Minister Shambhuraj Desai, in his reply to the call to attention motion moved by Mr. Rana, said that the state intelligence department (SID) would be tasked with preparing a report in the case within a fortnight.

“The SID report will be handed to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the Home department, and a suitable decision will be taken after that. Detailed information about the Umesh Kolhe case will be taken from Mr. Rana as he has objected to the functioning of the Amravati police commissioner as well,” Mr. Desai said.

Mr. Kolhe was murdered on the night of June 21 for forwarding a WhatsApp post in support of expelled BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who had made controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad during a TV show.

Last week, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had filed a chargesheet against 11 accused in connection with the murder in which it claimed that Mr. Kolhe’s assailants were ‘radical Islamists’ of the Tablighi Jamaat and that their crime was a “terror act”.

This is not the first time that Mr. Rana and his wife, MP Navneet Rana - known political adversaries of Mr. Thackeray – have accused the erstwhile MVA government of ‘influencing’ the Kolhe case.

The duo, who have a running feud with Amravati CP Aarti Singh, had accused the latter of ‘suppressing’ facts in the case.

Soon after he was sworn-in as the Deputy CM in June this year, Mr. Fadnavis, in a thinly-veiled warning directed at the MVA coalition and the police machinery under the State Home Department (which had been held by the NCP), had warned that the reasons for initially portraying Mr. Kolhe’s murder as “a case of theft” would be investigated.