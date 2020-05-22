Amphan | Naveen Patnaik speaks to Mamata Banerjee over damage, extends support

BHUBANESWAR

22 May 2020 11:28 IST

He conveys Odisha’s solidarity with the people of West Bengal

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday spoke to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, extending men and material to overcome the crisis due to super cyclone Amphan.

Mr. Patnaik enquired about the damage in West Bengal. He conveyed Odisha’s absolute solidarity with the people of West Bengal at this hour of crisis.

In the past, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force and fire service personnel have been deployed at other States during disasters.

Mr. Patnaik on Thursday made an aerial survey to assess the damage in affected districts of Odisha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to make an aerial survey in the afternoon and hold a review meeting in Bhubaneswar.

According to the Odisha government, about 45 lakh people have been affected in 89 blocks of the State and 30 lakh electricity consumers have suffered due to damage to power infrastructure. Over one lakh hectares of cultivated land have been affected by torrential rain and strong wind.