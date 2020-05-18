Amphan may intensify into super cyclone in next 12 hours, says IMD

Warning signal number two has been hoisted in Pamban port in Tamil Nadu on Sunday as cyclonic storm Amphan lay centred in Bay of Bengal.

Warning signal number two has been hoisted in Pamban port in Tamil Nadu on Sunday as cyclonic storm Amphan lay centred in Bay of Bengal.   | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

It is likely to make landfall in Digha, West Bengal, by May 20

Amphan, now raging in the Bay of Bengal, is likely to intensify into a super cyclone — the severest category — in the next 12 hours, according to an update from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday.

Also read | How lessons learnt from 1999 supercyclone is helping Odisha even today

Until Sunday evening, the IMD had said it was likely to be a less strong ‘extreme cyclonic storm.’ Amphan is expected to generate wind speeds up to 230 kmph, gusting to 265 kmph and make landfall in Digha, West Bengal, by May 20 and veer towards Bangladesh.

Last year, an extremely severe cyclone Phailin had ravaged Odisha. Amphan, according to its present track is expected to be strongest in the ocean and weaken as it approaches land

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 18, 2020 11:18:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/amphan-may-intensify-into-super-cyclone-in-next-12-hours-says-imd/article31612233.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY