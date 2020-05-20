Amphan: Heavy rain, wind hit coastal districts of Odisha

BHUBANESWAR:

20 May 2020 08:24 IST

The port town of Paradip recorded the highest wind speed of 106 kmph

Heavy rain and strong wind battered coastal Odisha districts as the super cyclone Amphan hurtled towards the coast on Wednesday morning.

Trees were uprooted and power infrastructure suffered damage following strong wind. The port town of Paradip recorded the highest wind speed of 106 kmph followed by Chandbali with 74 kmph, Balasore 59 kmph and Bhubaneswar 56 kmph.

Similarly, Paradip registered 197.1 mm rainfall and Puri and Chandbali followed with 82 mm and 74 mm respectively.

Amphan lay centred about nearly 125 km south southeast of Paradip in Odisha and 240 km from Digha in West Bengal. Odisha stepped up evacuation of people from low-lying area. About 1.20 lakh people were shifted to safer place.