Amphan cyclone tracker | Migrant trains to Bengal, Odisha cancelled

Heavy rain and strong wind battered coastal Odisha districts as the super cyclone Amphan hurtled towards the coast on Wednesday morning.

Trees were uprooted and power infrastructure suffered damage following strong wind. The port town of Paradip recorded the highest wind speed of 106 kmph followed by Chandbali with 74 kmph, Balasore 59 kmph and Bhubaneswar 56 kmph.

Here are the latest updates:

Did the coronavirus lockdown have an impact on the cyclone?

Higher than normal temperatures in the Bay of Bengal (BoB) may be whetting ‘super cyclones’ and the lockdown, indirectly, may have played a role, meteorologists and atmospheric science experts told The Hindu.

A researcher said the elevated ocean temperatures this year could, in part, be explained by the lockdown. Reduced particulate matter emissions during the lockdown meant fewer aerosols, such as black carbon, that are known to reflect sunlight and heat away from the surface.

Migrant trains to Bengal, Odisha cancelled in view of cyclone

As a precautionary measure in the backdrop of ‘Amphan’ cyclone, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced that three Shramik Special trains for West Bengal and Odisha have been cancelled till May 21.

These trains were to carry migrant workers to West Bengal and Odisha. Further announcement regarding running these trains will be taken after assessing the weather and other necessary conditions, said an official.

- PTI