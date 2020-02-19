Ammonia gas leak: 15 hospitalised

Fifteen persons have been hospitalised and 45 others were affected after inhaling ammonia gas leaking from a cold storage unit at Shahbad Markanda, about 20 kms from here, police said on Wednesday.
The leakage started at the cold storage at about 9 p.m. on Tuesday when all employees had stepped out for dinner.
The gas spread to the nearby ‘Baajigar Dera’ where 40 families reside. The residents there complained of suffocation and many of them started vomiting and some were rushed to a nearby hospital.
A doctor said 15 persons were admitted to the hospital at Shahbad while two were sent to Kurukshetra. A few were discharged after treatment. All of them were stable, he said.
