GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Amit Shah visits Assam's Mahabhairab Temple, participates in cleanliness drive

Home minister Amit Shah, accompanied by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, offered prayers inside the temple, and later came out in the courtyard for the cleanliness drive.

January 20, 2024 03:22 am | Updated 03:22 am IST - Tezpur (Assam)

PTI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah offers prayers at Mahabhairab Temple, in Tezpur on Friday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah offers prayers at Mahabhairab Temple, in Tezpur on Friday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday visited the historic Mahabhairab Temple here and offered prayers, besides taking part in a cleanliness drive on its premises.

Mr. Shah, who is on a three-day visit to the northeastern states of Meghalaya and Assam, arrived here in the evening from Shillong, and was given a traditional welcome with 'gayan and bayan' (a religious dance performance with drums and cymbals).

The home minister, accompanied by Assam Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, offered prayers inside the temple, and later came out in the courtyard for the cleanliness drive.

Mr. Shah was seen pouring water from a bucket at several places in the courtyard and wiping it with a broom.

Mr. Sarma also participated in the drive.

Mr. Shah, however, did not speak to waiting mediapersons but waved at the crowd before leaving the temple premises for Tezpur University, where the state’s cultural affairs department has organised a programme dedicated to Assam's legendary singer Bhupen Hazarika.

Mr. Shah will stay the night in Tezpur, and on Saturday attend the 60th Raising Day of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) here and the 13th Triennial Conference of the All Bathou Mahasabha at Dhekiajuli.

He will leave for Guwahati in the afternoon.

Related Topics

Assam

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.