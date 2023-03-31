Amit Shah to visit U.P. amid Dalit, EBC outreach by BJP and reversal in fortunes of BSP

March 31, 2023 06:35 am | Updated 06:35 am IST - Lucknow

Ahead of the Lok Sabha election scheduled next year, the BJP leadership has been focusing on Uttar Pradesh, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah likely to visit Kaushambi on April 7. The Minister’s visit is part of the party’s attempts to reach out to Dalits and Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs) who are present in sizeable numbers in the district.

The visit of Mr. Shah, who will be participating in the Kaushambi Mahotsav, holds significance as the Lok Sabha seat reserved for Scheduled Castes is considered difficult electoral terrain for the saffron party.

While its candidate Vinod Sonkar won the seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha election by less than 40,000 votes, the party failed to win any of the five Vidhan Sabha segments of the parliamentary constituency in the 2022 Assembly polls. The main Opposition party, Samajwadi Party (SP), won three Assembly seats (Manjhanpur, Chail and Sirathu) while Raghuraj Pratap Singh’s Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik) won the other two.

Also, Mr. Shah may address a meeting with a predominately Dalit audience while in Kaushambi. “The Home Minister will participate in Kaushambi Mahotsav. Other aspects of his schedule will be known in a few days,” said Nitin Kumar, a senior BJP member close to Kaushambi MP Sonkar.

Mr. Shah’s visit also assumes importance as part of the party’s signalling to Scheduled Communities amid the Bahujan Samaj Party’s (BSP) waning influence among Dalit voters. As the Dalit-centric BSP could secure only 12.88% votes in the 2022 U.P. Assembly election, the saffron party is sensing an opportunity to expand its footprint. As reported by The Hindu earlier, more top BJP leaders are also expected to visit Opposition-held constituencies in U.P. over the next few months.

SP not behind

Meanwhile, the SP too has been planning and executing its strategy to bring Dalit groups and sub-groups under its sphere of influence. On Tuesday, addressing members of the Khatik community, an SC sub-group, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said, “Population of the Khatik community is substantial, but a proper population count has not been done. Hence you are not able to exercise your rights or get due share in government schemes. We want a caste census so each community gets its rights and respect,” while alleging that the BJP government is “conspiring to change the Constitution drafted by Babasaheb B. R. Ambedkar”.

Analysts believe this Dalit outreach is the result of changing electoral realities. While the BJP wants to repeat their 2019 performance in 2024, the SP is aware that banking on Yadav-Muslim consolidation and non-Yadav OBC support alone will not help. “The SP needs to engage other caste groups to be able to challenge the BJP in 2024. The consolidation of social groups which stood behind the party in 2022 may not help it in more than 25-30 LS seats. While for the BJP, U.P. holds the key to forming a government in New Delhi again and to neutralise any kind of anti-incumbency, the party is reaching out to Dalits, who are getting disillusioned with the BSP,” said Sumit Kumar, a social scientist teaching in the University of Delhi.