Amit Shah to visit parts of Maharashtra on March 5; to hold BJP's election meeting, rallies

March 02, 2024 01:19 pm | Updated 01:19 pm IST - Nagpur

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said said PM Modi will address the 'Nari Shakti Vandana' programme through video-conferencing on March 6.

PTI

Amit Shah. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Akola, Jalgaon and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra on March 5 to take part in election-related meetings and programmes organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party, its State unit chief said on March 2. Lok Sabha elections are likely to be held in April or May this year.

“Mr. Shah will chair a meeting of the BJP’s election management committee and its core committee in Akola at 11 a.m. on Tuesday to discuss the Lok Sabha constituencies of Chandrapur, Buldhana, Akola, Yavatmal, Wardha and Amravati,” Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said.

“After Akola, Mr. Shah will visit Jalgaon, where he will address the ‘Maha Yuva Sammelan’, a youth convention, at 2 p.m.,” he said. “The former BJP chief will then address a public rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at 6 p.m.,” he added.

“A day before Mr. Shah’s visit, BJP president J. P. Nadda will address the youth at ‘Namo Yuva Sammelan’ in Nagpur on March 4,” he said.

"Around one lakh youth from Maharashtra will attend the event," he said, adding that the BJP will seek opinion from the youth about their vision for the development of India, which will then be forwarded to the Central leadership for inclusion in the BJP's election manifesto.

The BJP leader also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 'Nari Shakti Vandana' programme through video-conferencing on March 6.

