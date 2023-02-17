ADVERTISEMENT

Amit Shah to visit Maharashtra for two days 

February 17, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - Mumbai

In Pune, he also interact with the children of soldiers, police personnel and civilians who were martyred in Jammu and Kashmir

The Hindu Bureau

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in Maharashtra on Saturday and Sunday during which he will pay tribute to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, lay a wreath at the memorial of the RSS’s founding Sarsanghachalak Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in Nagpur, and attend a private event in Pune. 

The next day, on Sunday, he will inaugurate the first phase of the theme park Shiv Srishti created on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Pune, and attend a function to release the Marathi translation of book ‘Modi@20’.  Mr. Shah will not take part in the campaigning for the byelections in Kasba and Pimpri-Chinchwad Assembly constituencies. 

On the same day, the Home Minister will go to Kolhapur to attend the centenary function organised on the completion of 100 years of the New Education Society and later address the Vijay Sankalp rally in the district. 

