Amit Shah to visit J&K, his first since Article 370 read down by Parliament in Aug. 2019

New Delhi

05 October 2021 22:58 IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Jammu and Kashmir later this month as part of the Centre’s ongoing outreach programme in the newly created Union Territory.

This will be Mr. Shah’s first visit to J&K after Article 370 of the Constitution was read down and the former State was bifurcated into two Union Territories — J&K and Ladakh — in August 2019.

J&K has been under Central rule since 2018, the same year its Assembly was dissolved.

Mr. Shah is expected to review the security situation and development related projects during the two-day visit to Jammu and Srinagar.

Several Union Ministers have been visiting J&K and Ladakh over the past month as part of an outreach programme. A similar exercise was done last year.