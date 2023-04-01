ADVERTISEMENT

Amit Shah to visit Bihar again on April 2

April 01, 2023 05:37 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - Patna

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar appealed to the people to be on guard against the BJP.

Amarnath Tewary
Amarnath Tewary

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Bihar again for the fourth time since the JD(U) snapped its ruling ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the State in August 2022.  

During his visit, Mr. Shah will address public and party meetings at Sasaram and Nawada to mark the birth anniversary of emperor Ashoka.

Earlier, Mr. Shah had visited Purnia, Kishanganj in September 2022; Sitab Diara in Saran district in October last year; and Valmikinagar and Patna on February 25, 2023.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The JD(U) had severed its ruling ties with the BJP on August 9, 2022 to form mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) government in the State.

Recently, addressing a programme on the birth anniversary of emperor Ashoka organised by ruling party JD(U) in Patna, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar appealed to the people to be on guard against the BJP and their effort to “exploit emperor Ashoka’s birth anniversary function for their political gain”.

“Some people will come from Delhi too to celebrate emperor Ashoka’s birth anniversary function... be guard on their effort”, Mr. Kumar said without taking name of the senior BJP leader and Union Minister Amit Shah.

Mr. Shah, earlier in his public address in Purnia, had announced that “doors of the BJP to Nitish Kumar have been shut forever now”.

The new Bihar BJP president and party MLC Samrat Choudhary had visited Sasaram on March 29 to hold a meeting with district party leaders and functionaries and appealed them to make Mr. Shah’s rally at the Railway Maidan on April 2 successful.

Mr. Choudhary is also expected to visit Nawada in a day or two.

Earlier on regular visits of Mr. Shah to Bihar, Mr. Kumar had said that in federal structure of the country, everyone was free to visit anywhere. “It doesn’t matter who comes and goes”, quipped Mr. Kumar.

However, Mr. Shah’s regular visit to Bihar has geared up state party leaders and workers for the upcoming 2024 General elections and the State Assembly poll next year in 2025.

“He (Mr. Shah) is our top leader and his regular visit to the State definitely enthuse us and boost our morale to work for the party’s success in forthcoming elections. Though, we get ready all the time for elections,” said a senior State BJP leader, preferring anonymity.

“His visit also creates ripples among the ruling mahagathbandhan parties,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Bihar

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US