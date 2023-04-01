Amit Shah to visit Bihar again on April 2

April 01, 2023 05:37 am | Updated 05:37 am IST - Patna

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Bihar again for the fourth time since the JD(U) snapped its ruling ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the State in August 2022.

During his visit, Mr. Shah will address public and party meetings at Sasaram and Nawada to mark the birth anniversary of emperor Ashoka.

Earlier, Mr. Shah had visited Purnia, Kishanganj in September 2022; Sitab Diara in Saran district in October last year; and Valmikinagar and Patna on February 25, 2023.

The JD(U) had severed its ruling ties with the BJP on August 9, 2022 to form mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) government in the State.

Recently, addressing a programme on the birth anniversary of emperor Ashoka organised by ruling party JD(U) in Patna, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar appealed to the people to be on guard against the BJP and their effort to “exploit emperor Ashoka’s birth anniversary function for their political gain”.

“Some people will come from Delhi too to celebrate emperor Ashoka’s birth anniversary function... be guard on their effort”, Mr. Kumar said without taking name of the senior BJP leader and Union Minister Amit Shah.

Mr. Shah, earlier in his public address in Purnia, had announced that “doors of the BJP to Nitish Kumar have been shut forever now”.

The new Bihar BJP president and party MLC Samrat Choudhary had visited Sasaram on March 29 to hold a meeting with district party leaders and functionaries and appealed them to make Mr. Shah’s rally at the Railway Maidan on April 2 successful.

Mr. Choudhary is also expected to visit Nawada in a day or two.

Earlier on regular visits of Mr. Shah to Bihar, Mr. Kumar had said that in federal structure of the country, everyone was free to visit anywhere. “It doesn’t matter who comes and goes”, quipped Mr. Kumar.

However, Mr. Shah’s regular visit to Bihar has geared up state party leaders and workers for the upcoming 2024 General elections and the State Assembly poll next year in 2025.

“He (Mr. Shah) is our top leader and his regular visit to the State definitely enthuse us and boost our morale to work for the party’s success in forthcoming elections. Though, we get ready all the time for elections,” said a senior State BJP leader, preferring anonymity.

“His visit also creates ripples among the ruling mahagathbandhan parties,” he added.