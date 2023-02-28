ADVERTISEMENT

Amit Shah to inaugurate new Assam Rifles complex in Mizoram on March 17

February 28, 2023 01:41 pm | Updated 01:43 pm IST - Aizawl

Amit Shah will inaugurate the Assam Rifles complex at Zokhawsang near Aizawl, CM Zoramthanga said

PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate a new complex of Assam Rifles (AR) in Mizoram on March 17, Chief Minister Zoramthanga said on February 28.

Mr. Shah will inaugurate the AR complex at Zokhawsang near Aizawl, the CM told reporters.

Also read: Meth, gold and arms — How Assam Rifles is trying to stop them from entering Mizoram

Relocation of the Assam Rifles camp from the heart of Aizawl to Zokhawsang, around 15 km from the city, was among the top agendas of ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) in the last Assembly polls held in November 2018.

In February 2019, the Union Home Ministry had directed the Assam Rifles to shift its battalion headquarters to Zokhawsang by May 31 of that year.

Also read: Assam Rifles to train students from remote Manipur areas for competitive exams

The country’s oldest paramilitary force has two Assam Rifles bases in Zodin and Khatla in the heart of the city. The one at Zodin is being shifted to Zokhawsang.

During a meeting with Mr. Shah in November 2022, Mr. Zoramthanga had informed the Union Home Minister that the delay in the relocation of the Assam Rifles camp was delaying infrastructural projects in the State capital.

