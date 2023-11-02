Amit Shah sets the tone for 2024 polls in Haryana, blames Congress for delaying the Ram temple in Ayodhya 

November 02, 2023 04:00 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - Chandigarh

Setting the tone for the 2024 parliamentary and Assembly elections in Haryana, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday hit out at the Congress party, blaming it for delaying the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

“Congress party kept the construction of Ram Mandir pending during its tenure for decades after Independence. They [the Congress] kept the Ram temple issue hanging and obstructed its construction. I appreciate the people of Haryana for supporting the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, enabling the upcoming inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22,” he said.

Terming the Congress as a party of “cut, commission and corruption”, Mr. Shah said that the party was incapable of driving the development of Haryana and the country, and that the nation had not been secure during their tenure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Shah said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the India’s security forces had been modernised and equipped with modern infrastructure. Also, the long-standing demand for ‘One Rank One Pension’ for soldiers had been fulfilled. He also mentioned the revocation of Article 370 and 35A in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019 by the BJP government, and the swift response to the Pulwama attack through surgical strikes in Pakistan within 10 days, and appealed to the gathering to support Mr. Modi and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar by once again voting for the BJP in the upcoming General Election and Haryana Assembly election.

Mr. Shah said that BJP governments, both at the national and State-levels, had been committed to propelling the country and Haryana toward development over the past nine years. “To know how much development has taken place, the Congress party should turn each page of the double engine government of Narendra Modi and Manohar Lal,” he said, adding that significant improvements had been brought about by the BJP government in Haryana under the leadership of Mr. Lal, including the eradication of corruption and the maintenance of law and order in the State.

He said that under the BJP regime, there had been eradication of corruption, nepotism, and regional politics in Haryana. “The Union government has allocated an impressive sum of ₹1,32,000 crore to Haryana in the last nine years for development, in contrary to mere ₹40,000 crore provided during the previous 10 years’ rule by the Congress,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.