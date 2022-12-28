HamberMenu
Amit Shah reviews J&K situation, calls for early completion of projects

The Home Minister reviewed the functioning of security grid and gave directions to follow the policy of zero tolerance against terrorism

December 28, 2022 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha holds a high-level meeting on Jammu and Kashmir, in New Delhi on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha holds a high-level meeting on Jammu and Kashmir, in New Delhi on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday reviewed the security situation and development-related issues in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, calling for the timely completion of projects.

The meeting was attended by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha; Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla; Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta; Director, Intelligence Bureau Tapan Kumar Deka; Central Reserve Police Force Director-General Sujoy Lal Thaosen; and Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh, among others.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs said Mr. Shah reviewed the functioning of the security grid and various aspects related to security and gave necessary directions to follow the policy of zero tolerance against terrorism. The Minister directed the officials to ensure the benefits of development reached every section of the society.

A terror eco-system comprising elements that aid, abet, and sustain the terrorist-separatist campaign to the detriment of the well-being of the common man required to be dismantled, the Minister said.

On Thursday, the Home Minister is expected to chair a conference of all Union Territories. Mr. Shah reviews Jammu and Kashmir- related issues every month.

