Congress, RJD did nothing for poor, Sonia Gandhi's only goal is to make Rahul PM: Shah

"If anyone can do good for the poor then it's only Narendra Modi and the BJP."

March 09, 2024 04:13 pm | Updated 04:14 pm IST - Patna

PTI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah during unveiling of the statue of veteran BJP leader Kailashpati Mishra, at the ICAR, in Patna, on March 9, 2024.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during unveiling of the statue of veteran BJP leader Kailashpati Mishra, at the ICAR, in Patna, on March 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday alleged that the top brass of the Congress and RJD always worked for the interest of their families but did not do anything for the poor.

Addressing a rally of the BJP OBC Morcha in Patna's Paliganj area, he said that it is only Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP who can do good for the poor.

"The top brass of the Congress have always taken care of their families. In the name of backward people, Lalu-ji also lived his entire life for his family. Sonia Gandhi's only goal is to make Rahul Gandhi the prime minister, while Lalu-ji's aim is to make his son the chief minister," he claimed.

"If anyone can do good for the poor then it's only Narendra Modi and the BJP," he added.

Mr. Shah said the government will soon form a committee and will take strict action against those who have grabbed the land of the poor.

"Lalu Prasad has worked to grab the land of the backward, extremely backward and poor people. I have come to warn Lalu Prasad's party that the double engine government has again been formed in Bihar and our government will deal with land mafia strictly," he said.

Mr. Shah said that though the Congress and RJD remained in power for long, they did not give due respect to veteran leader Karpoori Thakur.

"It was PM Modi who gave Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur," he said.

