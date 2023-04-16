Amit Shah presents Maharashtra Bhushan Award to social worker Appasaheb Dharmadhikari

April 16, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - PUNE

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 16 presented the Maharashtra Bhushan Award 2022 to spiritual leader and social activist Dattatreya Narayan alias Appasaheb Dharmadhikari at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai.

Addressing a packed gathering where Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were present among other dignitaries, Mr. Shah lauded Mr. Dharmadhikari’s “significant role” in furthering social reforms in Maharashtra.

“It is very rare to see the tradition of social service being passed from one generation to another,” said the Union Minister, referring to Mr. Dharmadhikari’s illustrious father Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari and his grandfather, Vishnu Anant Dharmadhikari, both noted for their social service.

Mr. Shah said that the dedicated workers whose lives Mr. Dharmadhikari had shaped were a testament to his tremendous contribution in the social field.

Mr. Shah conferred the award to Mr. Dharmadhikari, presented him with a shawl, a citation, a memento and a cheque of ₹25 lakh. Mr. Dharmadhikari said the money given to him would be donated to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

“It is very rare to see the tradition of social service being passed from one generation to another”Amit ShahUnion Home Minister

Thousands of Mr. Dharmadhikari’s followers and supporters from different parts of the State gathered at the sprawling ground in Khargar. Mr. Dharmadhikari is known for his tree plantation drives, blood donation and medical camps as well as de-addiction work in tribal areas.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said the Maharashtra Bhushan Award to Appasaheb Dharmadikari was “an expression of gratitude” by the State government for the humungous work done by the veteran social worker.

He further added that selfless social work was being carried out by lakhs of Mr. Dharmadikari’s followers in diverse fields, owing to his inspiring leadership.

The Maharashtra Bhushan award was instituted when the Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance had first come to power in the State in 1995.

It was initially given to personalities in the fields of literature, sports and science, before being expanded to include those from social work, journalism, public administration and health services.