Other States

Amit Shah praises Jammu and Kashmir police for ushering in change

Amit Shah. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah discussed the challenges posed by radicalisation among other internal security issues with senior police officers on the inaugural day of the annual Director General of Police (DGP) conference being held in in Lucknow, a Home Ministry statement said.

The Minister praised the Intelligence Bureau and the J&K Police for ushering change in the newly created Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir post-August 2019. He claimed that after the special status of the former State under Article 370 was read down by the Parliament in 2019, the Union Territory had attracted an investment of ₹13,000 crore.

Mr. Shah inaugurated the 56th DGP conference organized by the Intelligence Bureau on Friday. The DGsP of all States and DGs of Central Armed Police Forces are attending from police headquarters at Lucknow. In addition, about 350 officers are attending the same through virtual platform from IB offices in various States. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over subsequent sessions on Saturday and Sunday.

Mr. Shah lauded the role played by security forces during the COVID pandemic.

“The Home Minister stressed for better coordination between the State Police and other Central agencies and urged the delegates for timely implementation of suggestions discussed during the conference”, the statement said. The Minister also stressed on the need to focus on security-related issues including coastal security, Left Wing Extremism, Narcotics Trafficking, Cyber-crime, Border Area Management and reforms at police stations.

“Deliberations were held on a wide range of internal security issues, including prison reforms, challenges posed by radicalisation and police training. A presentation by NATGRID was also made during the conference. The focus of the presentations was to highlight the challenges and suggest roadmaps for overcoming the same,” it said.

The format of the conference has undergone significant changes over the years in terms of duration as well as the mode of conducting the same. In the run-up to the conference, various core groups consisting of police chiefs of States were formed for holding discussions on key aspects of internal security. This year, for the first time, over 200 officers of different seniorities from various States/UTs were also requested to submit papers on contemporary security issues being deliberated in the conference, the Ministry stated.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Article 370
Related Articles

Bengal Governor seeks details of resolution against BSF; motion against ED, CBI

Some parties keep farmers entangled in problems: Modi criticises Opposition

Farmers stir upsets political equations in Haryana

Funds released to reimburse Rajasthan schools for RTE admissions

Antilia case | State Government was misled by Parambir Singh: Dilip Walse-Patil

Poll fear made PM Modi revoke farm laws: Akhilesh Yadav

Government has always taken steps in the interest of the farmers: Manohar Lal Khattar

Mehbooba, National Conference urge PM Modi to revoke August 5, 2019 decisions too

Shutdown in Kashmir, Gupkar alliance writes to President

Complaint filed by A&N Congress against Kangana Ranaut for remark on India’s independence

Withdrawal of farm laws ‘a defining moment in history’, says Parkash Singh Badal

Repeal of farm laws: Hundreds of farmers would have been saved had PM’s decision come earlier, says Sanjay Raut

Marriage registrar cannot withhold registration insisting on conversion approval by authorities, says Allahabad HC

Farm laws repeal: Modi’s ‘tactical retreat’ won’t save BJP in Assembly polls, says farmer leader Raju Shetti

Attack on judge: Independence of judiciary in jeopardy, says Patna High Court

Odisha’s school transformation programme takes off

BJP-JJP Govt. corrupted State’s atmosphere: Hooda

Free entry for tourists at Agra monuments on November 19

Will do what people of J&K people want me to do: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Six Bangladeshi patients of psychiatry hospital in Agartala repatriated
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 19, 2021 10:06:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/amit-shah-praises-jammu-and-kashmir-police-for-ushering-in-change/article37586517.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY