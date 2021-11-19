Amit Shah praises Jammu and Kashmir police for ushering in change

Threat of radicalisation, internal security focus of annual DGP meet

Union Home Minister Amit Shah discussed the challenges posed by radicalisation among other internal security issues with senior police officers on the inaugural day of the annual Director General of Police (DGP) conference being held in in Lucknow, a Home Ministry statement said.

The Minister praised the Intelligence Bureau and the J&K Police for ushering change in the newly created Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir post-August 2019. He claimed that after the special status of the former State under Article 370 was read down by the Parliament in 2019, the Union Territory had attracted an investment of ₹13,000 crore.

Mr. Shah inaugurated the 56th DGP conference organized by the Intelligence Bureau on Friday. The DGsP of all States and DGs of Central Armed Police Forces are attending from police headquarters at Lucknow. In addition, about 350 officers are attending the same through virtual platform from IB offices in various States. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over subsequent sessions on Saturday and Sunday.

Mr. Shah lauded the role played by security forces during the COVID pandemic.

“The Home Minister stressed for better coordination between the State Police and other Central agencies and urged the delegates for timely implementation of suggestions discussed during the conference”, the statement said. The Minister also stressed on the need to focus on security-related issues including coastal security, Left Wing Extremism, Narcotics Trafficking, Cyber-crime, Border Area Management and reforms at police stations.

“Deliberations were held on a wide range of internal security issues, including prison reforms, challenges posed by radicalisation and police training. A presentation by NATGRID was also made during the conference. The focus of the presentations was to highlight the challenges and suggest roadmaps for overcoming the same,” it said.

The format of the conference has undergone significant changes over the years in terms of duration as well as the mode of conducting the same. In the run-up to the conference, various core groups consisting of police chiefs of States were formed for holding discussions on key aspects of internal security. This year, for the first time, over 200 officers of different seniorities from various States/UTs were also requested to submit papers on contemporary security issues being deliberated in the conference, the Ministry stated.