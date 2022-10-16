Amit Shah launches Hindi medical books in Madhya Pradesh

He called the initiative a moment of “renaissance and reconstruction” for the education sector in India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launches the countrys first Hindi version of MBBS course books, in the presence of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and State Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang, in Bhopal on October 16, 2022. | Photo Credit: A.M. Faruqui

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched the MBBS course books in Hindi – making Madhya Pradesh the first State to offer medical education in the language. Mr. Shah called the initiative a moment of “renaissance and reconstruction” for the education sector in India.

“I am delighted that [MP Chief Minister] Shivraj Singh Chouhan has embraced the three-language formula wholeheartedly and is taking it forward. Today, under the leadership of [Prime Minister Narendra] Modi ji, we have started giving importance to our languages ​​through the New Education Policy,” said Mr. Shah while launching the first-year medical books at the Lal Parade Ground.

He added that after medical, other engineering and technical education would also be imparted in Hindi. He said that arrangements had been made for students to write the JEE and NEET [the entrance examinations for engineering and medical entrances, respectively] and UGC exams in 12 languages ​​of the country, and the Common University Admission Test in 13 languages.

Brain drain to brain gain

Crediting PM Modi for reversing India’s “brain drain” to brain gain, Mr. Shah said that people did not need to nurse a sense of inferiority complex because of a lack of knowledge of English. “Now, this country is under the government of Narendra Modi, you can showcase your abilities very well in your languages,” he said.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called the event a historical moment. He said that those who had been educated in Hindi-medium before reaching medical college, but had struggled with English, had left medical studies or died by suicide. He said that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who changed this mindset.

“When I first brought up the topic of imparting medical education in Hindi in Vallabh Bhavan [MP State Secretariat building], everyone was laughing and some said it was impossible. I insisted that the word `impossible’ was not in our dictionary, he said.

Separate merit list

Announcing that Hindi would be taught in six engineering and six polytechnic colleges this year, the State CM said that in due course Hindi would be taught in IITs and IIMs too and there would be a separate merit list for those studying in Hindi.

Addressing the gathering that comprised doctors and medical students, Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister said that while translating the books on biochemistry, physiology and anatomy, all technical aspects and future challenges of the students were taken care of.