Amit Shah launches development projects in Gandhinagar

Minister thanks PM Modi for ensuring long term progress.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on a two-day visit to Gujarat and his parliamentary constituency Gandhinagar, launched several development works on Sunday and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “creating systems” for uninterrupted development in the State and the country.

He laid the foundation stone of projects worth ₹244 crore in Ahmedabad and surrounding areas, which are part of his Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency.

The minister is scheduled to attend the Gujarat Forensic Science University convocation, visit the Lord Jagannath temple during Rath Yatra on July 12 apart from touring his constituency.

“After so much of experience in politics, I have seen many type of leaders. There are some who just allow things to happen at their pace and go to cut the ribbon. There are such leaders also who work hard to ensure best development takes place during their tenure,” Mr. Shah said.

“But there are some others, probably Narendra bhai is the first such leader, who builds such mechanism that development continues even after they have left,” he said addressing a gathering in Bopal area of the city.

Mr Shah also thanked officials of Gandhinagar and adjoining areas falling in the Lok Sabha constituency for working even during the pandemic for completing the projects within deadlines.

During the Minister’s visit to the Vejalpur area of Ahmedabad, residential areas were shut for traffic and apartments and houses on the route were asked to shut their windows as a security measure.