Other States

Amit Shah is no less than General Dyer: Nawab Malik

Nationalist Party leader Nawab Malik. File

Nationalist Party leader Nawab Malik. File  

more-in

The NCP leader’s tweet targeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah echoed Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s criticism.

NCP leader Nawab Malik lashed out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday over the police action against those protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), comparing him to “General Dyer”.

Mr. Malik’s tweet targeting Mr. Shah echoed Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s criticism.

Mr. Thackeray, whose Party, Shiv Sena, has formed alliance with the NCP and the Congress, had likened the action against students of Jamia Milia Islamia University in Delhi during an anti-CAA protest to the massacre at the Jallianwala Bagh.

Reginald Dyer, a British Army officer, ordered firing into a crowd at the Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar on April 13, 1919, killing at least 400 persons.

“Just like General Dyer fired at the Jallianwala Bagh, Amit shah is firing on people. He is not less than General Dyer,” Mr. Malik, the chief spokesperson of the Nationalist Congress Party, tweeted.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Maharashtra
Mumbai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 19, 2019 5:32:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/amit-shah-is-no-less-than-general-dyer-nawab-malik/article30349002.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY