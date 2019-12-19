Amit Shah is no less than General Dyer: Nawab Malik

NCP leader Nawab Malik lashed out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday over the police action against those protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), comparing him to “General Dyer”.

Mr. Malik’s tweet targeting Mr. Shah echoed Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s criticism.

Mr. Thackeray, whose Party, Shiv Sena, has formed alliance with the NCP and the Congress, had likened the action against students of Jamia Milia Islamia University in Delhi during an anti-CAA protest to the massacre at the Jallianwala Bagh.

Reginald Dyer, a British Army officer, ordered firing into a crowd at the Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar on April 13, 1919, killing at least 400 persons.

“Just like General Dyer fired at the Jallianwala Bagh, Amit shah is firing on people. He is not less than General Dyer,” Mr. Malik, the chief spokesperson of the Nationalist Congress Party, tweeted.