Amit Shah insulted Assam’s martyrs: former AASU leader

Lurinjyoti Gogoi, the president of the newly-formed Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), on Sunday slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah for “belittling” the “martyrs” of the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests by saying the leaders of the movement had misled the youth.
Mr. Gogoi is the former general secretary of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), one of the major organisations that had spearheaded the anti-CAA protests in December 2019. At least six people were killed during the violent protests, three of them in police firing.
“He [Mr. Shah] made an insensitive statement at a BJP rally that was organised without adherence to COVID-19 protocols. He insulted the martyrs of the movement,” the AJP chief said.
Mr. Gogoi also criticised Mr. Shah for his silence on the implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord of 1985. The clause seeks constitutional safeguards, including reservation of Assembly and parliamentary seats for the indigenous people.
The AJP president was one of the members of the high-level committee that the Centre had formed to provide suggestions for the implementation of Clause 6.
Without naming either the AJP or the AASU, Mr. Shah had on Saturday said leaders of the (anti-CAA) movement were entering politics after misguiding the youth on the path of rebellion. He blamed them and the Congress for the death of some of the protesters, and said the leaders of the movement were working for the Congress.
