Amit Shah inaugurates 120-feet-tall polo statue in Manipur

January 06, 2023 12:46 pm | Updated 12:46 pm IST - Imphal

The Union Home Minister, who arrived in Manipur on Thursday evening, will proceed to Churachandpur, where he will inaugurate the hill district's first medical college and hospital

PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled a 120-feet-tall statue of a polo player riding a pony at Marjing Polo Complex in Manipur’s Imphal East district on January 6, 2023. Photo: Twitter/@BJP4Manipur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January 6 unveiled a 120-feet-tall statue of a polo player riding a pony at Marjing Polo Complex in Manipur's Imphal East district.

Manipur is considered the birthplace of the game.

Mr. Shah was given a polo mallet and a painting of the game by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

The Union Home Minister, who arrived in Manipur on Thursday evening, will proceed to Churachandpur, where he will inaugurate the hill district's first medical college and hospital.

From there, he will proceed to Moirang in Bishnupur district, where he will hoist the national flag and address the public, besides inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for projects worth ₹1,300 crore.

Foundation stones will be laid by Mr. Shah for the construction of 40 police outposts, 34 of which will be along the India-Myanmar international border and six along National Highway 37.

Projects to be inaugurated by him include the Manipur Olympian Park at Sangaithel, a paid private ward at state-run Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), Moreh town water supply scheme, Nongpok Thong Bridge at the eastern side of Kangla Fort and cave tourism project at Kangkhui cave.

